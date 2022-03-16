ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

HSBC Forays The Metaverse After JPMorgan

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC) acquired a space in The Sandbox metaverse to engage with its sports-focused users. The...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase pays undisclosed sum for 600-employee Global Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, +1.50% said Tuesday it agreed to pay an undisclosed sum for Global Shares Plc, a 600-employee share plan software company based in Cork, Ireland. Global Shares has been backed by private equity firm Motive Partners since 2018. Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, led the deal for the bank. Global Shares CEO Tim Houstoun said the acquisition will allow the company to "accelerate the expansion of our business globally as well as the range of services we offer to our clients and their employees." Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 1.8%, outpacing the 0.9% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

HSBC to Acquire Virtual LAND in The Sandbox Metaverse

With this migration to the metaverse, HSBC becomes the first international bank to join The Sandbox. International banking and financial services provider HSBC has joined hands with the Sandbox on a collaboration set to transform engagement in the gaming metaverse. This partnership opens the stage for digital communities and international financial services providers to engage, according to a press release from The Sandbox.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why JPMorgan Upgrades Starbucks After Stock Underperformance

Starbucks Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock has "underperformed our low expectations” since December 2021, which includes the announcement of the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings in February, according to JPMorgan. The Starbucks Analyst: John Ivankoe upgraded the rating for Starbucks from Neutral to Overweight, while keeping the price target...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Metaverse#Jpmorgan#Hsbc Forays#Cmo
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan: Chasing It At The Right Valuation

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.PK) had rallied from its Covid-19 lows when we first covered it in early 2021. Our opinion was that its valuation measures were stretched with investors bidding up the stock in anticipation of the boom ahead. We felt that regional banks offered better investment opportunities and concluded our piece with:
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ex-Meta Workers Raise $200M For Crypto Startup From Coinbase, a16z After Departing From Failed Diem Project

Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, former members of Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Diem cryptocurrency project, have raised $200 million for their new crypto start-up Aptos. What Happened: In an announcement on Tuesday, Aptos said it had raised $200 million in a strategic round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The investment round also saw participation from several high-profile venture funds such as Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, Multicoin Capital, and FTX Ventures.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, Apple, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com — Shares of the China-based companies fell midday after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stocks to underweight. Their stocks tumbled 9%, 7% and 8%, respectively, amid a new shutdown in Shenzhen and renewed U.S. delisting fears. Apple —...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Betting Against Bonds: Our Freezing Of Russia's Dollar Assets Will Likely Drive China Away From U.S. Treasuries

In a post in late January, I mentioned that a bearish ETF had hit our top names for the first time since 2020:. Our system's universe of securities includes inverse and bearish ETFs, and that, at some point in the current market environment, those might appear among our top names, and in our hedged portfolios. That point ended up being Wednesday, as you can see below.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy