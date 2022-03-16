'It's our turn': mayor offers optimistic vision for future during State of the City event

MARTINSVILLE — Mayor Kenny Costin offered a hopeful vision of the city's future during the Martinsville State of the City Annual Dinner on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the Martinsville Rotary Club and the Martinsville Chamber of Commerce, was held in-person at Martinsville High School for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes as the city and county plan to celebrate their bicentennial in 2022.

While the event provides a platform for the sitting mayor to outline their goals for the upcoming year, it also serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the two organizations, said Jamin Baxter, who was the emcee for Tuesday's event.

Costin's remarks were delivered in the form of a Q&A session, with Baxter asking questions that were submitted by attendees.

When asked about the expected completion date of I-69 in Morgan County, Costin deferred to Gary Oakes, the city's director of planning and engineering, who said that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is expected to finish their work by the middle of 2023.

Costin described the new highway as a "hidden jewel" for the city that will lead to more development in Morgan County in the coming decades.

"When the trucks came through town, it was terrible," he said, referring to highway traffic being re-routed downtown during I-69 construction. "But we got through it. A lot of great things are going to happen in the next 20 years for the city."

The city is also looking to bring high-speed internet access to 90 percent of its residents, he said. Officials are currently in talks with Meridiam Infrastructure, a company based in France, to build a fiber network at no cost to taxpayers.

Costin was also asked about the city's public safety needs, which gave him the opportunity to touch on the city's ongoing plans to build a new police headquarters on West Morgan Street as well as an office building behind city hall to accommodate city employees.

When asked how he would work to draw big businesses such as Lowe's to the area, Costin offered a note of caution. Much of the city's farmland rests on a floodplain, he noted, making larger development projects largely infeasible.

Instead, the city has turned its focus to housing, with the mayor calling Martinsville a "bedroom community" given its lower housing prices relative to Bloomington and Indianapolis and its close proximity to the two cities.

"Morgan County is the last donut county to get developed," Costin said. "It's our turn for the county."

Earlier this week, city officials approved an ordinance establishing the Hanna Farms Planned Unit Development (PUD) District, paving the way for around 280 homes to be constructed on farmland in the city's southeastern end. Additional homes are also planned in the nearby Indian Creek Village subdivision.

The city is still hoping to draw certain businesses to the area, such as hotels and recreational activities for kids, he said.

To that end, the city is in the process of constructing a performance pavilion at the corner of Jefferson and Pike streets, which will be funded through city's tax increment financing (TIF) district, he said. That is expected to be completed in the fall

Dinner for the event was provided by Heavenly Helpings, and Chris Page, pastor at Hoosier Harvest Church, delivered the evening's invocation.

Community awards

The chamber also took time to present its annual awards to members of the community.

The Outstanding Business Professional of the Year award was given to Jason King, chief operating officer for IU Health Morgan.

The Outstanding Business of the Year award was given to Residential Designs by Brad Roe.

The Ruth Rusie Spirit of Service Award was given to Judy Moore, who serves on the board of directors for Stability First, a nonprofit organization addressing poverty in the Martinsville area.

Moore said Rusie, a longtime community advocate for literacy who died at the age of 103 on Dec. 31, 2021, was her idol.

"She left us such a legacy for us to follow," Moore said. "And she loved this community. She was the leader of the greatest city in Indiana."

