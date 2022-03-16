ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2025 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Target Another Young QB in Longstreet

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09K1KN_0egpCVON00

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the Rebels start taking away recruits from programs like Bama, Georgia and A&M by getting on recruits earlier than ever? That appears to be the aim based on the following information.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2025 recruits that the Rebels are getting out in front with by offering and/or targeting early.

March 16, 9:15 AM UPDATE:

Quarterback is the talk of recruiting in general, even in the class of 2025. The current high school freshman crop appears to be on the strong end of the talent spectrum. The Rebels have already targeted a handful of passers yet to enter their sophomore high school campaign.

For Husan Longstreet, the latest of the bunch, he won't likely soon forget what Tuesday meant for his future. The Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback picked announced scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Missouri, Louisville, BYU, Georgia Southern, Colorado State, UNLV, Jacksonville State and Grambling on the same day.

A three-sport star with basketball and baseball supplementing football for the 6'2" , 185-pound prospect, Longstreet played both varsity and junior varsity in 2021. The varsity squad was led by UCLA signee Justyn Martin last fall.

March 11, 9:00 AM UPDATE:

Another quarterback recruit has received the call to play at Ole Miss.

Earlier this week, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame High School quarterback Wyatt Becker announced a new offer from the Rebel coaching staff. Naturally, he used a photo of fellow SoCal product Matt Corral to announce the news to the public.

Just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, Becker got in some varsity action last fall and continues to pick up scholarship offers as a sign of the potential he has despite the youth. Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Louisville, Kentucky, Miami, Florida State and others have already offered the rising sophomore recruit.

Becker becomes the sixth class of 2025 quarterback to report an offer from Kiffin and company early in the process.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Jacksonville State#American Football#Rebel News#Ole Miss#Rebels#A M
The Associated Press

Ben Howland out as Mississippi State coach after 7 seasons

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons with the program. A release on Thursday did not provide details about Howland’s departure, and a message left with a basketball spokesman was not immediately returned. Athletic director John Cohen thanked Howland for his devotion to the program in the release and wished him and his family “the absolute best.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Fletcher Cox Already Getting Recruited By Ex-Teammate

After 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is hitting free agency for the first time. And he already has one former teammate trying to recruit him to a new team. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz gave Cox a shoutout....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

A Look Back: Will Wade's five seasons at LSU

Will Wade's time at LSU has officially come to an end. LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward and LSU President William Tate IV released a joint-statement on Saturday announcing the termination of both Wade and assistant Bill Armstrong after the NCAA handed the University a Notice of Allegations that was littered with recruiting violations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Ex-NFL Linebacker

Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
NFL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
612
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy