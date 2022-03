Copper Labs, a Boulder startup that provides energy-monitoring technology for utilities and consumers, has secured $5.5 million in Series A financing. CEO Dan Forman told Denver Business Journal the company will use the new round to double its eight-person workforce in the Denver-Boulder area over the next year and to accelerate adoption of its technology nationwide. Forman said the company currently has open roles in sales, engineering and product with plans to hire locally.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO