ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's Shares Jump 17% After Reports Say Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Are Preparing Bids

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay is considering a bid for Kohl's, reported Axios and The Wall Street Journal. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is also considering a bid for Kohl's, the outlets said. A Kohl's spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, "As previously disclosed, the board's engagement...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

With her back against the wall, Kohl’s CEO is trying to ward off a restless activist investor

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass laid out her plan on Monday to finally shake the company's stagnating sales and share performance. In a webcast presentation to investors, she argued that the company should continue investing in winning categories like activewear and pursue brand partnerships, despite a heightened push from an activist investor to overhaul the embattled retailer's board and find potential buyers.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Kohl's Says It Engaged With Over 20 Parties Regarding Strategic Alternatives

BOSTON (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp, which rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, said on Monday that it had contact with more than 20 parties and signed confidentiality agreements with some, giving them access to more financial data. Investment bank Goldman Sachs spent January, February and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sycamore Partners#Financial Advisors#Canadian#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since 1965. These Buffett stocks offer the perfect balance of growth and value as the market corrects lower. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors pay close attention....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If Amazon and Alphabet Join the Dow, These Stocks May Be Kicked Out

As industry leaders, Amazon and Alphabet would make for no-brainer additions to the Dow. However, the price-weighted Dow Jones is capped at 30 components. If Amazon and Alphabet join the Dow, some well-known companies could get the boot. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NBC San Diego

Amazon Announced a 20-For-1 Stock Split. Here's What That Means and How It Will Impact Investors

Amazon stock is about to get a lot cheaper after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split this week. The tech giant on Wednesday unveiled plans for the split — its first since September 1999 — only a month after Google parent Alphabet said it would do its own 20-for-1 split. The announcement sent Amazon shares up more than 6% in intraday trading Thursday, to more than $2,900 each.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Academy Sports & Outdoors shares jump after news it's headed for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. ASO, +2.79% shares jumped nearly 10% on Monday after it was announced the retailer would join the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. , effective prior to the opening of Wednesday trading. Academy Sports replaces Kraton Corp. kra, which is being acquired by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Academy recently announced its expansion into new markets, including Virginia. Academy stock has run up 35.4% over the last year. The S&P Small Cap 600 is down 8.7%. And the S&P 500 index.
MARKETS
NBC New York

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Jump After GameStop Chairman Reveals Big Stake, Pushes Turnaround

Bed Bath & Beyond surged after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen revealed he had a nearly 10% stake in the retailer, through his investment company RC Ventures. Cohen, who also co-founded online pet retailer Chewy, wrote in a letter to Bed Bath's board that he believes the retailer is struggling to reverse market share losses and to navigate supply chain woes.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Can Kohl’s Stock Rebound After Falling 9% In A Month?

Kohl’s stock (NYSE: KSS), a department store that features apparel, footwear, accessories, soft home products, and housewares targeted to middle-income customers, has seen its stock decline by almost 9% over the last month (about 21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down almost 6% over the same period. In the recent Q4, Kohl’s generated $6.5 billion of revenue, up 5.8% year-over-year (y-o-y) but down 4.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. That said, Kohl’s revenue did not recover as robustly as many other department-store chains, due in part to supply-chain challenges. In fact, Kohl’s rival Macy’s comparable sales grew 6% in its Q4, compared to Q4 2019, whereas Kohl’s sales declined over the same period. The bright point of the report was the company’s adjusted earnings per share which reached $2.20 in Q4 2021. While this figure was down marginally from the prior year, when Kohl’s booked significant one-time tax benefits, but was up 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Hudson's Bay Considers Bid for Kohl's - Axios

(Reuters) -Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is considering a bid for U.S. department store operator Kohl's Corp, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Shares of the company, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, rose about 7% to $57.58, valuing the company...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Is Seeing Really High Interest From Retail Investors Today

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday. What Happened: Amazon is seeing the second-highest interest on the forum behind exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 200 mentions at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
RETAIL
WWD

Brunello Cucinelli, Tod’s Shares Rise After Reporting 2021 Sales

MILAN — Investors rewarded Brunello Cucinelli and Tod’s on Friday, a day after the two Italian luxury groups reported increasing revenues and solid performances in 2021. On the Italian Stock Exchange, Brunello Cucinelli shares closed up 7.5 percent at 46.94 euros after sustaining growth throughout the day. Likewise, Tod’s shares closed up 7.6 percent at 39.26 euros.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sycamore Partners mulls bid for UK fashion retailer Ted Baker

March 18 (Reuters) - Sycamore Partners is in the early stage of making a possible cash offer for fashion retailer Ted Baker (TED.L), the private-equity firm said on Friday, the latest in a long list of UK entities to draw takeover interest from U.S. companies. New York-based Sycamore said it...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy