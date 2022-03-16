Kohl's Shares Jump 17% After Reports Say Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Are Preparing Bids

Kohl’s stock (NYSE: KSS), a department store that features apparel, footwear, accessories, soft home products, and housewares targeted to middle-income customers, has seen its stock decline by almost 9% over the last month (about 21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down almost 6% over the same period. In the recent Q4, Kohl’s generated $6.5 billion of revenue, up 5.8% year-over-year (y-o-y) but down 4.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. That said, Kohl’s revenue did not recover as robustly as many other department-store chains, due in part to supply-chain challenges. In fact, Kohl’s rival Macy’s comparable sales grew 6% in its Q4, compared to Q4 2019, whereas Kohl’s sales declined over the same period. The bright point of the report was the company’s adjusted earnings per share which reached $2.20 in Q4 2021. While this figure was down marginally from the prior year, when Kohl’s booked significant one-time tax benefits, but was up 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO