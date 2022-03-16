ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

DPS releases new details in deadly college van crash

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12X8Zo_0egpBatL00

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Department of Public Safety has released new information in a deadly crash that left seven University of the Southwest staff members and students dead. The school is located in Hobbs, New Mexico, and the van was headed back to Hobbs following a golf tournament in Midland.

According to DPS, the two vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115. The driver of a Dodge 2500 pickup truck (initially reported as a Ford F-150) was heading southbound, and for unknown reasons veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van carrying members of the golf team. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

Six students as well as one staff member died in the crash, according to DPS . University leaders earlier said Head Coach James Tyler was driving the van. Two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for care, those students are said to be in critical condition. Additionally, both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

13-year-old behind wheel in crash that killed 9

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the 17-passenger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament. Nine people died in that crash– six USW students, the head […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in fiery college crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Midland, TX
Accidents
City
Dodge, TX
Midland, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Hobbs, NM
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Accidents
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Head coach among those dead in USW bus crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland. James was the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NTSB on crash investigation

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The National Transportation Safety Board and the Texas Department of Public Safety are among the agencies currently investigating the crash in Andrews that DPS said left nine people dead and sent two others to the hospital. The NTSB sent a team of roughly 12 investigators to Andrews to begin work […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Growing memorial honors students, coach killed in fiery crash

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Staff at the Rockwind Community Links Gold Course, located across the street from the University of the Southwest, have started a memorial to honor those killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night.  Employees said the course is where USW golf team members practiced and perfected their swings. Now a memorial of […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Dps#Nexstar#Sh 115#Ford Transit#University Medical Center#District Crash Team
ABC Big 2 News

Families of 2 USW students release statements following deadly crash

(Nexstar)- The families of two University of the Southwest students killed Tuesday in a fiery crash in Andrews County have issued statements regarding their loss.  In a statement to ABC News, the family of 22-year-old Jackson Zinn, of Westminster Colorado said in part: “It is with the heaviest heart that I write this post on […]
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating crash on Tom Green

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department reported it is investigating a crash on 42nd Street and Tom Green. All eastbound traffic is being diverted and westbound traffic is down to a single lane.  OPD did not say how the crash occurred or if anyone was injuries were reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested for punching, choking girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend. Pedro Marquez, 37, was charged with Assault by Strangulation, Family Violence, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on March 13, police responded to a home on Brittany Lane after a woman called 911. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted man. 28-year-old Rudolfo Vasquez has been indicted by a Grand Jury on a Sexual Assault of a Child charge. Now, law enforcement is hoping to find him and take him into custody.  If you know where Vasquez can […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy