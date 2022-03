A federal appeals court ruled 2-1 to affirm the dismissal of a case brought by cattle ranchers over the alleged mislabeling of beef as a “Product of the U.S.A.”. The class-action lawsuit was brought by ranchers Robin Thornton and Michael Lucero on behalf of a class of beef consumers against Tyson Foods, Cargill Meat Solutions, JBS USA Food Company, and National Beef Packing Company. The plaintiffs argued that it is unfair for beef to be labeled “products of the U.S.A.” when the cattle involved are raised overseas, and brought to the U.S. only for slaughter.

