ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech experts say QR codes are here to stay

By Natalie Paynter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bCHF_0egpBFYC00

DES MOINES, Iowa- The QR code, which stands for “quick response code” has been around since the early ’90s, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken on many new forms.

Until 2020, many of us can probably only remember using a QR code at specific times, but nowadays, they are used in almost every industry.

“We work a lot in the service industry and hospitality industry. And we’ve really seen a resurgence of the QR code there, specifically with menus,” said Rachel Abel, the owner of 818, a marketing and design company in Des Moines.

East High shooting victim walking, talking despite bullet still in her skull

According to the National Restaurant Association, half of all full-service operators have added QR codes since the start of the pandemic. But it doesn’t end there.

Local marketing and graphic design agencies say that they have since seen QR codes on signs, in company presentations, in art galleries, and on TV during the most recent Super Bowl.

With the surge in use, tech experts and app developers think that the opportunities are endless and the codes will be here to stay in one way or another.

“So I think you’ll see people use QR codes, but I think you’ll start to see apps that just you can point at things and like oh, “I want to buy this” or “ I want to see where it’s from.” It will be less just like just QR codes and it’ll be just things around you that.. can be things that an app could use to get you information,” said Tyler Lynn with Roboflow, a local computer vision technology company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

3 charged with attempted murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are now facing attempted murder charges after each allegedly opened fire from a home on a parked vehicle last night in Des Moines, injuring two people seriously. It happened around 9:00 pm on Sunday, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Police say the two […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
komando.com

Tech how-to: Create your own custom QR codes

When you entered a restaurant years ago, you received a paper or laminated menu, and that was that. Since then, many establishments have adopted QR code menus. Scan the code and view the menu. This concept has moved to retail establishments and service providers like doctors, mechanics and universities. But...
RETAIL
New York Post

Urgent warning for all Facebook users over sneaky new hacking threat

Watch out if you go on a page claiming to be from Facebook, as it is now the most ripped-off brand used by hackers to scam people. The social network has been crowned the most impersonated big name, accounting for 14% of phishing pages alone. WhatsApp – owned by Facebook...
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to block unwanted emails and spam on your iPhone with the Mail app

To block emails on iPhone, tap on the sender's name in the Mail app and select Block this Contact. To automatically send blocked emails to trash, change the Blocked Sender Options. The Blocked Sender Options are located in the iPhone Settings app under the Mail heading. Visit Insider's Tech Reference...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Tech
97X

How Secure is Your Password? (From A Trusted Website)

This morning we were talking about password security, and we used a website we found that was featured in multiple publications (so we don't type our passwords into a hacker's website). Security.org offers a bunch of other stuff, but the free password checker is all you need. Type in a...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Teen arrested in 7 Des Moines armed robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021. Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man dies after crashing truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest […]
DES MOINES, IA
Omaha.com

Do you have ADHD? Here are some expert tips to help you stay organized at home

While ADHD manifests differently for each person, it is safe to say that having a short attention span seems to be a universal characteristic of most everyone with ADHD. As a professional organizer, I manage my own ADHD and stay organized much more consistently today than I did in my early 20’s. That’s because I know myself better than I did back then. Success comes partly through understanding yourself and figuring out what works best for your unique tendencies and behavior patterns.
MENTAL HEALTH
WHO 13

Licensed dog breeder wants stricter laws after animal rescue

WHO 13 NEWS – The Animal Rescue League once again was needed to rescue animals from the cruelty of two unlicensed dog breeders. It’s another frustrating occurrence for licensed breeders such as Sara Stanfield and Joel Paris who say the laws need to be stricter to prevent things like this from happening. “Everybody should abide […]
ANIMALS
WHO 13

WHO 13

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy