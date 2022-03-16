ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Ohio man steals $15 worth of tips from coffee shop to purchase cigarettes; Steubenville police say

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

A man from Steubenville, Ohio was arrested for stealing money from a tip jar, according to police.

Steubenville police say they responded to Leonardo’s Coffee Shop to a theft that already occurred and after reviewing security footage they said they identified the male as Robert Hess.

Police say Hess walked into the store, walked up to the counter, and immediately walked out of the store.

The police report says Hess stole roughly $15.00.

Police say they were able to track down Hess and that he admitted to stealing the money from the tip jar to purchase a pack of cigarettes.

Hess was arrested and was charged with petit theft.

Police say they were not able to recover any money from Hess.

