Milan, WI

Stellantis launches venture capital fund with initial 300 million euro investment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it launched its first venture capital fund aimed at investing in startup companies developing technologies that could be deployed within the automotive and mobility industries. The fund, called...

