Washington County, MD

Multiple Washington County offices are migrating to former Hospice building next month

By Michael D. Garcia, The Herald-Mail
 1 day ago
Multiple divisions of Washington County government are officially moving to the former Hospice of Washington County building next month.

The county originally approved the $1.15 million purchase of the building at 747 Northern Ave. in December. The permits and inspection, engineering, and planning and zoning offices will relocate from the county annex at 80 W. Baltimore St. effective April 11.

The West Baltimore Street building is one of several properties that will be used for a new multi-use sports and events facility, which could be open by late 2023.

The county expects no disruption to daily operations during the move, according to a news release.

