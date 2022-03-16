ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia expelled from Council of Europe human rights body

Cover picture for the articleThe Council of Europe on Wednesday expelled Russia from the continent’s foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine. The 47-nation organization’s committee of ministers said in statement that "the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the...

