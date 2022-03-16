ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children of war: UNICEF says 55 Ukrainian youth become refugees ‘every single minute’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

T he United Nations Children’s Fund announced that more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since the war began.

The humanitarian agency said such a number accounts for about 75,000 children each day — “particularly shocking” when put in the perspective of time.

“Every single minute, 55 children have fled their country,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder said Tuesday. “That is, a Ukrainian child has become a refugee almost every single second since the start of the war.”

The refugee crisis is showing no signs of slowing down. Roughly 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country as the invasion approaches the three-week mark of war.

Elder said child refugees are at particular risk of harm.

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station in Ukraine on March 7, 2022.


"This refugee crisis is in terms of speed and scale, unprecedented since the Second World War ,” Elder said. “Like all children driven from their homes by war and conflict, Ukrainian children arriving in neighbouring countries are at significant risk of family separation, violence, sexual exploitation, and trafficking. They are in desperate need of safety, stability, and child protection services, especially those who are unaccompanied or have been separated from their families.”

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Volunteers entertain children who fled the war in Ukraine at a sports center that has been turned into an accommodation center in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday. Warsaw has become overwhelmed by refugees, with more than a tenth of all those fleeing the war in Ukraine arriving in the Polish capital. This situation has prompted Warsaw's mayor to appeal for international help.


Elder said he just visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv for two weeks, where pediatricians had received 60 children in one night. The children were sent from Kyiv with wounds of war.

The doctors told him they were using stickers to prioritize treatment: “Green sticker — leave the child for now, yellow — the child needs medical assistance now, red — the child is critical, black sticker — they will not be able to save the child.”

(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Women and children sit on the floor of a corridor in a hospital in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on Friday. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas, or water. Repeated efforts to evacuate people from the city of 430,000 have fallen apart as humanitarian convoys come under shelling.


As of Wednesday morning, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 103 children have died thus far in the war, and more than 100 have been injured in Russian attacks.

“[Russians] kill at least 5 of our children daily,” Venediktova said in a Facebook post. “This morning, the official figure crossed the critical and terrible 100 mark. The data is not final — at the hottest spots and temporarily occupied territories, prosecutors and law enforcement have no chance to inspect the scene of the shooting.


Venediktova added that more than 400 schools have been bombed across Ukraine, with 59 of them completely destroyed. She called on the United Nations to assess the violations of Ukrainian children’s rights amid the war.

State
Washington State
