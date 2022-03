Kevin Youkilis will be joining the NESN broadcast booth this season and already is coming up with a plan to help the Boston Red Sox win. Youkilis played for the Red Sox between 2004 and 2012, winning two World Series titles in Boston while splitting time between first and third base. “Youk” will provide a unique voice to the broadcast as a storied member of the Red Sox franchise.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO