3 junior hockey teams wrap up season

BIG RAPIDS — Three teams with the Big Rapids Area Junior Hockey Association concluded their seasons this weekend.

A group of the Mites went 3-2 in the State Tournament in the Detroit area. They placed in the top 16 out of more than 40 teams.

The Squirts had one last weekend in the Irish Upon The Stars Tournament. They ended up making it to the championship game, losing to Fox Motors.

The Bantams ended up losing in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association Bantam B State Championship game to Escanaba in Ironwood, Michigan. They beat teams from Farmington, Grosse Ile, Rochester and Midland to get to the championship game. Their record for the season ending up being 36-7-4.