Big Rapids, MI

3 junior hockey teams wrap up season

By Submitted to the Pioneer
 1 day ago
The Bantams finished the season 36-7-4 after losing to Escanaba in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association Bantam B State Championship game in Ironwood.  (Courtesy photo/Brian Miller)

BIG RAPIDS — Three teams with the Big Rapids Area Junior Hockey Association concluded their seasons this weekend.

A group of the Mites went 3-2 in the State Tournament in the Detroit area. They placed in the top 16 out of more than 40 teams.

The Squirts had one last weekend in the Irish Upon The Stars Tournament. They ended up making it to the championship game, losing to Fox Motors.

The Bantams ended up losing in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association Bantam B State Championship game to Escanaba in Ironwood, Michigan.  They beat teams from Farmington, Grosse Ile, Rochester and Midland to get to the championship game.  Their record for the season ending up being 36-7-4.

Reed City track has impressive numbers

One of the best friends for any high school coach is numbers and lots of them. This is why Reed City track coach Brad Smith has been smiling all week. This was the first day of practices and he shad 34 boy and 17 girls as of Tuesday.
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

