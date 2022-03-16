ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs chef offers makeovers for cabbage on St. Patrick's Day

By Teresa Farney teresa.farney@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
What St. Patrick’s Day meal would be complete without cabbage? We’re talking about solid green cabbage, part of the cruciferous family that also includes Savoy (curly leafed), red, Napa, bok choy and brussels sprouts. Green cabbage might have the stigma of being the ugly duckling of the vegetable world, but in the right hands, it shines.

Cortney Smith, a chef instructor and co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, is skilled at bringing out the best in the veggie.

“I’m a big cabbage fan and grew up eating it in a number of ways,” she said. “Cabbage rolls, of course. Also, I love a good hearty cabbage soup. Creative slaws are a fun way to add color and texture to your tacos, egg rolls and Asian salads. … For St. Paddy’s, my favorite way to use cabbage is actually in colcannon potatoes. So yummy.”

Colcannon is an Irish, jazzed-up mashed potato dish traditionally served on St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland. As the masters of potato dishes, the Irish have perfected this creamy mixture of potatoes and cabbage. Smith adds tart apple to the mix and garnishes the dish with crispy bacon and diced green onions.

Smith has other creative, speedy ways to include cabbage into her holiday dinner.

“No surprise here, but my favorite way to cook cabbage is in the Instant Pot,” she said. Her Instant Pot classes are among the bestselling on the class schedule. “You can place cabbage into the pressure cooker on a rack suspended above water and cook for 15 minutes on high pressure with a natural release. This way, the cabbage isn’t waterlogged. It’s nice and soft.”

If you’d like to add more flavor to the veggie, add some Irish bacon for seasoning.

“Irish bacon is much like Canadian bacon,” Smith said. “It is lean and sliced thick. But most thick-sliced, lean bacon and ham work when cut in small segments and then partially cooked before adding to the cabbage. The bacon adds more than a wee bit of complementary flavor to cabbage.”

You can find Irish bacon at The British Pantry and Tea Room, 2403 W. Colorado Ave. Owner Maria Uribe keeps an assortment of British pantry supplies in stock, as well as Irish and Scottish goods.

Margaret Reynolds, who lives in Colorado Springs, isn’t a chef but she has ties to Ireland.

“My four great-grandparents emigrated from Ireland,” she said.

For her, cabbage is a holiday staple.

“I do like cabbage. I’m a traditionalist when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day,” she said. “I prefer cabbage cooked with corned beef and carrots. I think it gives cabbage a really nice flavor.”

Corned beef and cabbage are a super-easy one-pot meal. It’s the ultimate comfort food. Simply place the corned beef with its spice flavoring packet into a large Dutch oven and add water (or Guinness for more flavor) to cover the meat. Add sliced carrots, quartered red potatoes and top with wedges of cabbage. Cover and bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer and allow to cook a couple of hours.

What cabbage lacks in beauty, it more than makes up for in the nutrition department. It’s a healthy, inexpensive source of vitamin K, vitamin C, folate and fiber. Plus, cooking cabbage enhances its cholesterol-lowering properties.

In addition to her delicious buttery colcannon potatoes that follow, Smith offers other ways to show respect for cabbage with more makeover ideas for flavorful, fun dishes, which could be included for a St. Paddy’s Day menu.

The Denver Gazette

