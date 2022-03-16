ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Breweries Grow Their Own Grain, Brew It Into Beer

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17a5jX_0egp9Kqw00

Colorado certainly has no shortage of breweries, stockpiled with exceptionally creative and smooth brews. The state is home to more than 400 officially established breweries. They’ve certainly learned to perfect the art of making a craft beer.

In fact, several breweries in the state are actually involved in every single part of the beer-making process. That means getting in on the agricultural side of things to grow barley to brew the beer with. A few of these breweries have their own farms to make a grain-to-glass market.

According to Axios, there are currently three different breweries leading this new movement. That includes Square Peg Brewerks in Alamosa and Creede, Chrysalis in Paonia, and Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa.

Growing Barley to Brewing Beer

Amongst thousands and thousands of exotic and unique craft beer companies pulling out all the stops, this move certainly helps these companies stand out for the better.

“It’s reassuring to [customers] that they know exactly where that malt came from. It makes it just a little bit more local,” Derek Heersink, Square Peg’s co-owner, said regarding this business decision. It’s an added bonus to get to be a part of each stage of the beer-making process. While many breweries switch up the brewing process in unique ways, this is just a more authentic process.

Not to mention, this may just be the perfect year for being able to grow your own grain. There have been certain challenges this year that led to the lowest barley production in a century. Due to the effects of climate change, namely extreme dryness and heat, barley was much harder to make this year.

These breweries making their own barley may signify a new trend of growing as much product as possible.

Issues with Making Beer Right Now

Now, on top of that, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may make things more difficult for breweries as well. Both Russia and Ukraine make up a third of the world’s overall wheat and barley exports. Due to the ongoing war, certain supplies will be threatened for countries that drastically depend on these materials.

This is contributing to a global food shortage.

Also, breweries are dealing with a can shortage. According to the Denver Post, Ball Corp. raised its threshold for minimum orders, which left many smaller brewers scrambling for a new solution.

Ball Corp. is a giant beverage-can manufacturer. During the ongoing pandemic, Ball has seen an increase in demand for its product. Due to supply chain problems and inflation, the cost of materials has also gone up. Aluminum prices are up 24%, for example.

Some small breweries, which there are thousands of, are left wondering how they will get their unique brews onto shelves and into customers’ fridges.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

New York Brewery Launches Beer to Benefit Old Glory Restoration

One New York brewery has decided to create a new beer called the Old Glory American lager that will help bring back to life an important piece of history – a World War II bomber. Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery proudly began brewing Old Glory in December 2021 and has now officially launched the line. Part of the proceeds from the new beer will now go to restoring the plane.
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Craft Beer Breweries Welcome Increase Scrutiny Over the Price of Beer

Craft beer breweries are welcoming increased scrutiny over the price of beer. While big beer claims that the price for beer has remained the same, The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission is about to follow up on concerns and recommendations made by Treasury Department that the industry that distributes beer, wine, and spirits is getting too concentrated.
DRINKS
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
KTSM

Local craft brewery celebrates Women’s (Brew) Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Something is cooking at the Craft Rhythm and Brews when a group of women beer enthusiasts come together to create a special brew. Susy Saucedo, owner of Craft Rhythm and Brews gathered women brewers, judges and just any craft beer enthusiast to join them in creating a Pineapple Hefeweizen this […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Creede, CO
City
Paonia, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Daily South

The South's Best Brewery 2022: Palmetto Brewing Company

The South has enjoyed a remarkable beer renaissance in the 21st century, with hundreds of small local spots opening their doors and turning out stellar brews. This year, the one that our readers chose as the best is a pioneer that helped launch this Southern beer revival: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fort Morgan Times

Denver brewery changing the name of Putin-themed beer as Ukraine invasion continues

A Denver brewery is changing the name of one of its Vladimir Putin-themed beers and donating a portion of sales to support aid efforts in Ukraine. Call to Arms Brewing Co. on Tennyson Street originally debuted its Shirtless Putin beer series in 2016 as “a pointed criticism of Russian propaganda,” according to a statement. The first recipe was a barrel-aged imperial Baltic porter with coffee called Shirtless Putin Nuzzling with Dolphins. Eventually, its dark Czech lager, Shirtless Putin Catchin’ Rays, became a staple on the menu.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Instagram#The Colorado Farm Brewery
Outsider.com

U.S. Beef Prices Are Set to Rise: Here’s Why

How much are you willing to pay for a steak right now, Outsiders? You may have your limits tested if the U.S. beef prices get any higher. Inflation is on the rise and we are currently feeling it from a lot of different angles. However, one product in particular that has been hitting our pockets hard is beef. What’s unfortunate is that the steep price increases we’ve already seen may be just the beginning.
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy