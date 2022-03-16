ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Truitt sent to prison for possession of stolen gun in July confrontation

“You were a step away from murder,” Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady told Chad Truitt. He sentenced 34-year-old Truitt to 14 months to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen handgun.

On July 9, truck driver Matthew Wymer offered Truitt a ride from Hastings. Truitt wanted to go home to North Adams in return for a $50 gift card. In Coldwater, Wymer said he would take him no further.

Truitt pulled a pistol, grabbed back the card, got out of the truck on U.S. 12 near Willowbrook and ran. Wymer called the police. Truitt claimed he never pointed the gun at Wymer.

Truitt told the judge the gun was loaded. With six felony convictions, he knew he could not possess it.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien asked for prison.

“The facts are serious. The victim was upset," he said.

Truitt admitted drug abuse.

“I’m at the end of my rope with my addiction. I put myself in that situation,” he said. He was suffering from paranoia and PTSD that early morning.

Coldwater Police tracked Truitt and arrested him. The Michigan State Police K-9 found the gun he had thrown away.

Wymer asked for restitution for the $50 gift card. The judge awarded only $14.50, the wage for the hour he was late to work.

Truitt was discharged from parole in December 2019. His record is extensive, even as a juvenile. He is a convicted sex offender whose last prison term was for failing to register as a sex offender in 2010 in Calhoun County. That was extended seven years when he was found with a weapon in a Chippewa County prison.

