Baton Rouge, LA

Thieves steal $50K worth of jewelry during store burglary

By Josh Auzenne
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of jewelry store burglars that cost a business thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and...

WAFB

4 of 5 violent juveniles recaptured after escaping through attic, crashing stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five violent youth offenders escaped Thursday morning from the Bridge City Center for Youth, officials say. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it was notified through 911 calls that the five, ages 16 to 18, escaped around 4:40 a.m. on March 17. Officials say there was “human error” involved and that the teens got into the attic and escaped off the roof.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WAFB

Alleged drug dealer’s home burglarized moments after arrest, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Nine people are behind bars after deputies arrested a woman on drug charges whose home was burglarized moments later, officials say. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal began when deputies served a warrant for Anna Nuccio, 45, at a home on Holland Road in Ponchatoula. While speaking to a man at the front door, deputies noticed Nuccio exiting from the rear of the house. She was taken into custody and deputies found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, officials say.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

La. teen recorded throwing cotton balls, whipping classmate

HOUMA, La. (KNOE) — A 15-year-old high school student in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime, according to the Associated Press. The teen, who is white, can be seen throwing cotton balls at a Black student and then hitting the student with his belt. The target of the attack then stands up and pushes the white student away. The setting appears to be a crowded school cafeteria at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma. Copies of the video are still circulating on social media at the time of this report.
HOUMA, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

LPSO searching for suspect wanted for carjacking

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in connection to carjacking/stabbing. According to LPSO deputies, the victim was found on the side of the I-12 westbound between Satsuma and Walker suffering from stab wounds. Sheriff Jason Ard says, “when deputies arrived,...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A baby who went missing from the Hooper Road area has been found alive, police said. The baby does not have any obvious signs of trauma and is currently being evaluated at an area hospital, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WAFB. The baby’s name is Niguel Jackson, according to a family member.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic violence charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on charges of domestic violence. Carlese Baker is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, home invasion, and domestic abuse battery, police say. Investigators say...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Card skimmers found at gas station in New Roads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for card skimmers. According to a Facebook post from the New Roads Police Department, skimmers were found on pumps at Lucky 13 in Lettsworth. Authorities are urging customers to check the pumps...
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

Five displaced after fire caused by dryer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people were displaced after a fire at a duplex in Baton Rouge. According to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials (BRFD), firefighters arrived at 555 Jennifer Jean Drive around 10:45 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the duplex and the occupants unharmed outside. BRFD...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Advocates criticize body cam, interrogation leaked in deadly officer-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have obtained new video and information to help piece together what happened during and after a deadly officer-involved shooting that left 25-year-old Deaughn Willis dead. Leaked body camera video of the encounter and part of an interrogation paints a picture of what happened right after the shooting but advocates argue regardless of what they show, the true picture remains incomplete.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

