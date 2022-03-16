Thieves steal $50K worth of jewelry during store burglary

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Nine people are behind bars after deputies arrested a woman on drug charges whose home was burglarized moments later, officials say. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal began when deputies served a warrant for Anna Nuccio, 45, at a home on Holland Road in Ponchatoula. While speaking to a man at the front door, deputies noticed Nuccio exiting from the rear of the house. She was taken into custody and deputies found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the home, officials say.
Comments / 1