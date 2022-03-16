Research in Review

Missions to the outer planets are an important and exciting part of NASA’s goals because these scarcely visited worlds, particularly the ice giants Neptune and Uranus, undoubtedly hold secrets about our solar system. Unlocking these discoveries will enable us to better understand Earth and the formation and evolution of our solar system and countless others. However, due to the high cost and production scaling difficulty, outer solar system exploration has been extremely limited: celestial bodies beyond Saturn have been visited only once in more than 60 years of space exploration. Furthermore, long travel time scales up mission complexity by adding to operations cost, the need for expertise retention over the mission lifetime, and the chance of hardware failures in the harsh space environment.

