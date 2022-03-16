ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Research in Review

By Jessie Tobias
mtu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, Michigan Tech researchers tackled big issues on Earth and beyond. In this issue of Research, our feature stories showcase audacious, propulsive work blazing trails to technological advances and entrepreneurial success. Origins of Orbion highlights a Houghton-based startup company steered by Huskies and specializing in orbital propulsion technology....

www.mtu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researcher addresses knowledge gaps in shark and ray research

Sharks and rays are one of the most ancient vertebrate groups, as well as one of the most endangered. Researchers still know very little about many shark and ray species and the environments in which they live, particularly rare species and those that dwell in remote areas, where resources and capacity for conducting study and monitoring are scarce.
WILDLIFE
Faribault Daily News

Researchers: Kernza at a turning point

Kernza is in the “valley of death,” presenters at a University of Minnesota conference about the new crop said Monday. The perennial grain is appearing to have environmental benefits and yields are increasing, university researchers and commercial partners explained at the meeting in Dundas. Host Colin Cureton and other presenters said that the now the experimental crop is at a turning point. The crop has been successfully developed and launched....
DUNDAS, MN
scitechdaily.com

New Astrobiology Research Predicts Alien Life “As We Don’t Know It”

The search for alien life has been restricted to using life on Earth as the reference, essentially looking for “life as we know it” beyond Earth. For astrobiologists looking for life on other planets, there are simply no tools for predicting the features of “life as we don’t know it.”
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers develop a sensor to make hydrogen visible

Researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy and the Chair of Thermal Process Technology at Friedrich–Alexander University (FAU) have succeeded in making invisible hydrogen gas visible to the naked eye in order to prevent the risk of fires and explosions. The key to their research is supraparticles, tiny particles that change color as soon as they come near hydrogen. The results have been published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#University Of Waterloo#Engineering Research#Science And Technology#Huskies#Research Data
nextbigfuture.com

Integrating Quantum Dot Instruments on Solar Sails For Breakthrough Distant Exploration

Missions to the outer planets are an important and exciting part of NASA’s goals because these scarcely visited worlds, particularly the ice giants Neptune and Uranus, undoubtedly hold secrets about our solar system. Unlocking these discoveries will enable us to better understand Earth and the formation and evolution of our solar system and countless others. However, due to the high cost and production scaling difficulty, outer solar system exploration has been extremely limited: celestial bodies beyond Saturn have been visited only once in more than 60 years of space exploration. Furthermore, long travel time scales up mission complexity by adding to operations cost, the need for expertise retention over the mission lifetime, and the chance of hardware failures in the harsh space environment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

A large asteroid zips past Earth today, here's how to watch it live

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a livestream Monday (Feb. 21) of an asteroid zooming safely past Earth, weather permitting. You can catch live views of asteroid 1999 VF22 starting at 7 p.m. EST Monday (0000 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 22) from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. You can watch the livestream on this page or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project if weather conditions allow.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

This tube of lunar soil has been sealed since 1972. NASA is finally about to open it.

NASA scientists are about to find out whether lunar soil ages like fine wine. This month, researchers with the space agency are finally opening a container of lunar soil collected by Apollo 17 astronauts 50 years ago. The vacuum-sealed container, collected in December 1972, contains rocks and soil from a landslide deposit on the moon's Taurus-Littrow Valley – and, if scientists are lucky, may also hold some trace samples of lunar gas as well, the agency said in a statement.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA adds giant new dish to communicate with deep space missions

There's a powerful new member of NASA's family of giant antennas that enable engineers and scientists on Earth to communicate with the growing number of spacecraft exploring our solar system. Called Deep Space Station 53, or DSS-53, the 111-foot (34-meter) antenna is part of NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN). It's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Scientists hail 'the decade of Venus' with 3 new missions on the way

As planetary scientists resumed meeting in person, Venus experts had something special to celebrate. For decades, the Venus community has been crying out for missions: Only one dedicated spacecraft is currently studying our next-door neighbor, and NASA's last robotic Venus visitor ended its mission in 1994. Within just a couple weeks in 2021, however, Venus scientists suddenly had a veritable banquet to look forward to, with NASA and its European counterpart committing to three new missions due to launch in the early 2030s.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

NASA's James Web Space Telescope sends back clearest images to date

The team behind NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have claimed to have captured the "highest resolution infrared images taken from space ever" as part of its first test shot. The images released by NASA include a "selfie" of JWST completing the "fine phasing" alignment of its 18 hexagonal mirrors...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

China’s Space Telescope to Trump Hubble to Information Will Be Half Earth’s Mass (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from China plans asteroid missions, space telescopes and a Moon base to how to talk to extraterrestrials to how did intelligence emerge in biology to the search for meaning in a mysterious brain signal at death, and much more. The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Cosmonaut brains get 'rewired' in space, scientists find

Our brains change as we age and grow here on Earth. But what happens to the human brain after being in space for a long time?. In a new study, a collaborative effort between the European Space Agency and Russia's space agency Roscosmos, researchers have explored how cosmonauts' brains change after traveling to space and back. And they showed how the brain adapts to spaceflight, finding that the brain is almost "rewired," and both fluid shifts and shape changes occur. These changes can last for months after a person returns to Earth, the researchers found.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
TRAVEL
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Smaller, Ground-Based Telescopes can Study Exoplanet Atmospheres too

The next step to understanding exoplanets is to understand their atmospheres better. Astronomers can determine a planet’s mass, density, and other physical characteristics fairly routinely. But characterizing their atmospheres is more complicated. Astronomers have had some success studying exoplanet atmospheres, and spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope and...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy