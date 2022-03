Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame blues master Buddy Guy is coming to The Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, June 16th!. Guy, 85, is a multi-Grammy Award winner and blues craftsman of the highest degree, cutting his teeth with the likes of Muddy Waters and Chess Records Label in Chicago. His stand-up style of play was different from most of his peers, who preferred a stool or bench to perform from. He has influenced many of today's great guitarists like Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Johnny Lang. Some greats who are no longer with us, like Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Jimi Hendrix, were also influenced by Guy's music.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO