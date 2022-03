A bear who allegedly raided dozens of homes in north-central California has been found to actually be three bears, according to wildlife authorities.“Hank the Tank”, who has caught California and the world’s attention, was found to be three bears who were behind more than 30 raids on homes in recent months. Video footage of the raids have shown a bear weighing about 500 lbs breaking windows and strolling around the Tahoe Keys neighbourhood. That bear was believed to be “Hank”.Hundreds of calls have meanwhile been made to police. On Thursday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said thanks to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO