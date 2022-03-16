Indy man arrested for arson in Bartholomew Co.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested an Indianapolis man in connection to an arson from February.

First responders worked a structure fire in the 400 block of S. National Road on Feb. 22.

After an inspection by the Bartholomew County fire inspector, police arrested Antonio Dickerson, 39, for arson.

Police also investigated alleged threats to the victim of the arson.

At last check, Dickerson is in the Bartholomew County Jail on a $1 million bond.

