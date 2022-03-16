ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

DEEP plans controlled burns in Windsor, Suffield

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is planning to conduct prescribed burns at two local nature sites in the coming weeks.

The department is planning burns within the Matianuck Natural Area Preserve in Windsor and the Suffield Wildlife Management Area.

Burning also will take place at Machimoodus State Park in East Haddam.

The exact dates of the burns will depend on weather and conditions, the department said. The areas where the burning will occur will be closed to the public on those days, and signs will be posted.

Prescribed burns are an important forest management practice that has a variety of uses, such as maintaining grassland and shrubland habitat, maintaining pitch pine sand plain forest, and oak regeneration, according to DEEP.

In Windsor, the department plans to burn a 1.5-acre section of the 3.5-acre grassy sand dune within Matianuck.

The sand plain habitat at Matianuck is one of the last remaining in the state, and a prescribed burn is an effective way to sustain and enhance its value to wildlife, the department said.

In Suffield, prescribed burning will occur in about 50 acres of the management area this year, with another approximately 70 acres to be burned in the future.

DEEP’s wildlife division manages the area, with a focus on grassland birds. The prescribed burns will help sustain sand plain grassland habitats in Suffield, which are home to birds such as the upland sandpiper, grasshopper sparrow, eastern meadowlark, and savannah sparrow.

The burn is expected to effect a long-term change in the habitat from woody invasive plants to native warm season grasses. Prescribed fires could become a more frequent occurrence in the area depending on the results this spring, DEEP said.

In East Haddam, DEEP has planned five separate burn sites, totaling 15.5 acres. The goal there is to restore a native, ecologically significant pitch pine and scrub oak ecosystem.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffield, CT
Government
City
Windsor, CT
East Haddam, CT
Government
City
East Haddam, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Suffield, CT
Windsor, CT
Government
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine's battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to...
MILITARY
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Birds#Invasive Plants#Dune#Oak
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
372
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy