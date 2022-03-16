Lady Vols defeat Memphis in Midstate Classic

No. 14 Tennessee won its 10th consecutive game, defeating Memphis, 8-4, in the Midstate Classic at Ridley Complex in Columbia, Tennessee Tuesday.

Memphis (9-16) opened a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Tennessee (19-6).

The Lady Vols scored three runs in the first inning. Amanda Ayala had an RBI single and later scored when Zaida Puni reached on a fielder’s choice.

McKenna Gibson’s RBI single made Tennessee’s deficit, 4-3.

The Lady Vols added two runs in the fourth inning. Ayala hit a two-run homer. She went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

In the fifth inning, Lair Beautae had a RBI single and Caliyah Thompson drove in a run on a groundout.

Puni added an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Erin Edmoundson pitched six innings of scoreless relief, improving to 12-1. She had five strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk.

Bailey McCachren started, allowing three runs and three hits in 0.1 innings.

Ryleigh White, who finished the first inning, yielded one run and one hit.