ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Manhunt underway for man accused of trying to abduct 14-year-old girl

By Kaitlin Kanable
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PwE4_0egp7KUq00

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A manhunt is underway for a man accused of trying to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Cherokee.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson provided a description of the suspect saying he is a white man in his 50s who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The suspect may be muddy with scratches from being in the woods.

State says man strangled his mother, furious about spent inheritance

Williamson said the man attempted to abduct the girl from Riverton Rose Trail area in Cherokee and take her into the nearby woods. He said the girl escaped and is safe, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He added officials were not sure at this time if the man knew the girl before trying to abduct her.

State officials have joined the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Police and Muscle Shoals Police in the search. He was last seen in Western Colbert County, according to the Colbert County EMA.

Anyone who has seen this man is asked to keep a safe distance and call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for house fire in Foley, bomb threat

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Baldwin County has been arrested after a house fire and police chase that happened back on Feb. 18, 2022. Steven Jones, 44, has been charged with first-degree arson. In February, Jones allegedly set fire to a home before leading police on a chase that ended with a […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:32 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2400 block of Washington Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that an unknown Black male arrived at their residence and initiated a verbal altercation. According to […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cherokee, AL
Crime & Safety
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Colbert County, AL
City
Cherokee, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Car Crash in Geneva Co. kills 2 teens

UPDATE: GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning. According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson. They were pronounced dead […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Whnt#Ema#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gun

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Robertsdale man was sentenced to three years in prison after Foley police found him with a gun. The man had a prior felony, which meant he was not allowed to have a gun.  Joshua John Soudelier, 42, was arrested by officers on March 15 after they conducted a traffic stop. […]
FOLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Pascagoula man killed in crash at I-10

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed one Pascagoula man. Lloyd Byrd III, 33, was killed in a crash while driving down I-10. The crash happened after Byrd’s vehicle veered off the road, causing Byrd to strike a tree. Byrd was pronounced dead […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Palmer Street home destroyed by fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that a fire has destroyed a home on Palmer Street. On March 17, MFRD responded to a home that had heavy flames going through the roof of the home. The home was destroyed and the residents of the home have been moved. There […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after drugs found inside hotel room in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said they were responding to a hotel in Foley for a welfare check when they found a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. On March 17, police responded to a hotel room on S. McKenzie Street for a welfare check. When they found the subject, […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

5-vehicle crash at Old Government and Houston Streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Responders were called to a crash Thursday, March 17 involving five vehicles, one of which was overturned. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Old Government and Houston Streets. Firefighters and officers were on scene helping with the crash. In the middle of the street, one car was overturned. […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy