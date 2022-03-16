ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing with poetry

Norfolk Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as...

Riverside Press Enterprise

Poetry has the power to defeat depression

One of my biggest dreams is to be a guest on “The Daily Show” to talk about my books, my wishes and my ideas. But instead I watch YouTube. I want to write my dreams, my visions and my personal mission statement, but I’m scrolling the beast, keeping my finger on my mouse seeking the next 15- to 30-minute distraction, my next “reading,” my next fix. But my true love, writing poetry, needs me.
ONTARIO, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Poetry reading at ETSU is March 23

An upcoming poetry reading at East Tennessee State University will pay tribute to ETSU’s Dr. Jesse Graves, whose first collection of poetry was published a decade ago. Publishers are releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of “Tennessee Landscape with Blighted Pine,” heralded by the American Poet Ron Rash as “more than an extraordinary first book. These poems have the music, wisdom and singular voice of a talent fully realized … ”
COLLEGES
Hampton Times

Wordsmiths poetry spring series

Bucks County Community College’s long-running Wordsmiths poetry reading series continues on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. with an event featuring acclaimed poets Jane Hirshfield and Luray Gross. The two poets will read at the college’s Zlock Performing Arts Center on the Newtown campus. The reading will be preceded...
NEWTOWN, PA
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
KFDA

WTAMU to hold ‘Bad Poetry Contest’ Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WTAMU Bad Poetry Contest will take place Wednesday. The contest, hosted by Brick & Elm magazine, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. “We can’t all be Shakespeare, soaring to Parnassus on wings of golden verse,”...
AMARILLO, TX
WLNS

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
RELIGION
Spotlight News

Clark Art announces summer exhibitions

WILLIAMSTOWN, Massachusetts — The Clark Art Institute announces its summer 2022 exhibition schedule, featuring a robust program of exhibitions including a major survey of Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, presenting important works […]
MUSEUMS
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Hunxho Delivers "Street Poetry" On New Project

Hunxho has been one of Atlanta's most sought after underground acts since 2017, when he released his first project Hunxhoseason. Now, several projects and EPs later, including his 2020 album Street Poet and its follow-up July 2021 Street Poet 2, Hunxho is back. On March 4, Hunxho dropped his latest...
ATLANTA, GA
Norfolk Daily News

Regional notes for March 16

In preparation for both the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project and Johnson Park improvements, tree removal began Tuesday, Norfolk officials said. Trees west of Riverside Boulevard will be taken out along with trees on North First Street and in Johnson Park. As part of the Johnson Park project, a number of trees will be relocated and replanted.
NORFOLK, NE
Norfolk Daily News

Author took 30 years to finish series

Last month, I addressed “Mansfield Park.” If you’ve seen the 2007 movie titled “The Jane Austen Book Club,” you’ll recall that the lone male member of the book club is a fan of Ursula K. Le Guin, and he encourages another member to read some of her works. Reluctantly she does, and she loves them. That was much the same way I came to my love of Le Guin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thespruce.com

The International Feminist Club Bringing Birding to Everyone

There are about 45 million people in the United States who call themselves birders, spending time in the great outdoors either enjoying the avian friends in the area or trekking across the miles in pursuit of a rare bird. Many hobbies got boosts in participants as people in lockdown were...
ANIMALS
Vanity Fair

8 New Books To Read This Month

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “This book is A STUDY OF PASSION,” writes Stephen Galloway in Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century, out from Grand Central. It’s true that there’s passion in spades—not to mention a cameo by Marilyn Monroe, glitzy dinners, and cinematic visits to the sets and stages of Antony and Cleopatra and Gone With the Wind. But Leigh and Olivier’s affair, marriage, and eventual divorce is a complicated saga, inflected by Leigh’s mental illness, which was widely dismissed and misunderstood. (“Nonsense,” Noël Coward told Olivier, when the actor raised concerns.) While past depictions render Leigh difficult and Olivier long-suffering, Galloway makes clear their symbiosis—Leigh “did her best to care for Larry” too, joining him as he filmed Henry V “to assist and advise and encourage and relieve,” even as her own health declined. Between the tabloid intrigue and the Shakespearean end is a compelling portrait of two people trying their best.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Black to the Roots: Reclaiming Spirituality to Promote Self-Care

Historically, spirituality has accounted for the resiliency and survival of the Black community. Whitewashed narratives have attempted to erase the Black identity from spirituality. Restoring and accessing Black spirituality can prove to have a positive impact on improving Black mental wellness. This post was written by Jatawn Tickles, MA, Jasiah...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Pleasures That Lurk in the Back of the Book

It’s hard to believe, but the humble index—expediter of searches, organizer of concepts— prompted outcries as it became more widespread: If one has an index, why would anyone read a book? Alarms “were being sounded,” Dennis Duncan writes in his lively Index, A History of the, “that indexes were taking the place of books.” Jonathan Swift worried that people would “pretend to understand a Book, by scouting thro’ the Index, as if a Traveller should go about to describe a Palace, when he has seen nothing but the Privy.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
TV & VIDEOS

