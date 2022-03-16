ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Microsoft announces new research and technology to make hybrid work work

Lumia UK
 3 days ago

REDMOND, Wash. — March 16, 2022 — On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. released its second annual Work Trend Index report, “Great Expectations: Making Hybrid Work Work.” The company also announced new features across Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Surface Hub and Microsoft Viva to empower hybrid work and address employees’ new expectations for...

news.microsoft.com

