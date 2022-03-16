WV drops below 1k active COVID cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 232 new COVID cases and 24 additional deaths on March 16.

On Tuesday , 189 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 495,960 (+232) total cases and 6,622 (+24) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 872 (-220) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Randolph, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties, counties in the eastern and northern panhandles, and many counties in the western part of the state. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 39-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Logan County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 73-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 101-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 78-year old male from Harrison County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (38), Boone (7), Braxton (12), Brooke (19), Cabell (42), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (3), Fayette (29), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (20), Hampshire (0), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (33), Jackson (8), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (57), Lewis (7), Lincoln (6), Logan (14), Marion (41), Marshall (49), Mason (20), McDowell (23), Mercer (36), Mineral (7), Mingo (24), Monongalia (62), Monroe (5), Morgan (1), Nicholas (18), Ohio (13), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (25), Raleigh (39), Randolph (7), Ritchie (5), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (2), Upshur (9), Wayne (14), Webster (1), Wetzel (15), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (18).

Wirt and Clay counties have reached zero active COVID-19 cases.

According to the dashboard, 1,118,155 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 965,861 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 417,389 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

