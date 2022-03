Today, Friday March 18th is National Sloppy Joe Day. I think we all had “sloppy joe’s” in school and at home growing up. Made me think was there a “Joe” and if so was he “sloppy”? Well after some investigation aka google, It appears that there was a guy named Jose Garcia who lived in Havana, Cuba and he served a dish that was based on a Spanish dish called “ropa vieja” and the name “sloppy joe” was born. This recipe by Jose was originated in Cuba around 1910.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO