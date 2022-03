Recent springlike weather has stimulated my interest in getting outside to improve the landscape around my home. Is it too early to begin planting trees, shrubs and flowers?. There are a lot of gardening projects you can do right now. This is a great time to move or plant trees and shrubs. If you have a tree or shrub that you would like to move to a new location, this is the ideal time to move it before it begins active growth. Cool, moist weather is also an advantage when planting new trees and shrubs. They have a chance to develop their roots before there is a big demand for water caused by new leaf growth.

