Riley County, KS

Riley County Arrest Report March 16

 1 day ago
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KOLE ERIC GROGG, 18,...

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after Kansas officer shooting

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon, critically injuring a Leon, Kansas man, according to a media release from the KBI. Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Explosives, guns and drugs seized at Kansas home

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following a two-month narcotics investigation in Pawnee County, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies and Larned police were assisted by ATF and the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad in seizing multiple firearms, explosives, marijuana and a large quantity of methamphetamine.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas City man charged in fatal kidnapping

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the May 2021 fatal kidnapping and stabbing or beating of Gilberto Gutierrez, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ahmad R. Herring, 31, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, Attempting Kidnapping 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Abandonment...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony D. Rodriguez of Topeka following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11, at a residence in southwest Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Tips lead to arrest of Kansas felon for alleged violent attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged domestic crimes. Just after 10:30p.m. Monday, police following tips located 44-year-old Spencer Anthony Allen in a car and took him into custody without incident, according to Topeka police. Allen is being held without bon on requested charges of...
TOPEKA, KS
RCPD investigating $190,000 bank fraud in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged bank fraud in Manhattan. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 1000 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kansas State Bank reported they had loaned...
MANHATTAN, KS
Missouri officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
JOPLIN, MO
Affidavit details shooting at Kansas high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A newly released affidavit says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after two school officials asked to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The affidavit released Wednesday says the confrontation on March 4 at Olathe East High...
OLATHE, KS
Police: Bomb threat in Russell likely 'swatting' call

RUSSELL COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat in Russell. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Russell County Dispatch received a phone call from a male subject claiming to be in the bathroom at the Russell McDonald’s, 1435 S. Fossil, with a bomb and a gun, according to a media release from Russell Police.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Police investigate vandalism at church in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism at a church in Kansas. Over the weekend, vandals wrote "Hail Satan," on the doors at the St. Anthony/St. Rose Church, 210 North B Street in Wellington, according to a social media report from the Wellington Police Department. Anyone with information...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Kansas woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident on Monday in Riley County. A 2022 Freightliner Sprinter driven by Tyler Stupka, 22, Concordia, was westbound on Green Randolph Road at Tuttle Creek Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. After stopping at a stop...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
