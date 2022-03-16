ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's central bank does not need to print money, Putin says

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago
(Reuters) - Russia’s central bank does not need to print money and the country has enough financial resources to fight current challenges, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“Our economy and business have all necessary resources to meet all the goals set, challenges should only mobilize us,” he said, adding that Russian economy would adapt to the new reality triggered by western sanctions on Moscow.

Putin also ordered the increase of financing on infrastructure, said the government would need structural changes to the economy and promised more support for families with children and increase in social payments as inflation is rising.

