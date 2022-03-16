Hillsdale High School sophomores holding 'Egg My Yard' fundraiser for prom

Come to find out, there is an Easter Bunny.

At least in Hillsdale County.

On Easter Sunday those who support the sophomores at Hillsdale High School can wake up to an Easter egg hunt.

The sophomore class has a prom to host in 2023 so they are planning ahead with an Egg My Yard fundraiser.

Students will sneak in at a designated time, hide the number of candy filled plastic eggs ordered by the family and be gone before little ones suspect a thing.

Those who want sophomore Easter bunnies need fill out an "Egg My Yard" form and return it with payment to the high school by April 1.

Options are 25 eggs for $20; 50 eggs for $30 and 100 eggs for $50. The recipient designates where the eggs should be hidden and when: 5-6 a.m; 6-7 a.m.; 7-8 a.m.

Sophomore class advisor Sarah Walworth and some parents participated in a similar event elsewhere thought it would be fun to bring to Hillsdale.

“My students have, and will be working very hard on this,” Walworth said. “Their plan is to fill eggs with candy as orders come. They are also organizing drivers along with helpers to egg the yards.”

Volunteer drivers will be important because not all sophomores are old enough to drive, said Annmarie Moore, sophomore student council president.

“I hope we start a tradition with this fundraiser,” Moore said. “I would love to pass it down to new generations of sophomores.”

So far it’s going very well.

“The community has been very supportive and the orders are rolling in like crazy,” Walworth said.