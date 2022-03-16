ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale High School sophomores holding 'Egg My Yard' fundraiser for prom

By Rosalie Currier, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vklNQ_0egp6Ahn00

Come to find out, there is an Easter Bunny.

At least in Hillsdale County.

On Easter Sunday those who support the sophomores at Hillsdale High School can wake up to an Easter egg hunt.

The sophomore class has a prom to host in 2023 so they are planning ahead with an Egg My Yard fundraiser.

Students will sneak in at a designated time, hide the number of candy filled plastic eggs ordered by the family and be gone before little ones suspect a thing.

Those who want sophomore Easter bunnies need fill out an "Egg My Yard" form and return it with payment to the high school by April 1.

Options are 25 eggs for $20; 50 eggs for $30 and 100 eggs for $50. The recipient designates where the eggs should be hidden and when: 5-6 a.m; 6-7 a.m.; 7-8 a.m.

Sophomore class advisor Sarah Walworth and some parents participated in a similar event elsewhere thought it would be fun to bring to Hillsdale.

“My students have, and will be working very hard on this,” Walworth said. “Their plan is to fill eggs with candy as orders come. They are also organizing drivers along with helpers to egg the yards.”

Volunteer drivers will be important because not all sophomores are old enough to drive, said Annmarie Moore, sophomore student council president.

“I hope we start a tradition with this fundraiser,” Moore said. “I would love to pass it down to new generations of sophomores.”

So far it’s going very well.

“The community has been very supportive and the orders are rolling in like crazy,” Walworth said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Hillsdale, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Education
Hillsdale County, MI
Education
County
Hillsdale County, MI
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for its invasion. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault...
MILITARY
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
Fox News

Lia Thomas's competitors in 'emotional and psychological turmoil': NCAA All-American swimmer

Eleven-time NCAA All-American swimming champion Jeri Shanteau described the toll that University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas's dominance of women's swimming is taking on competitors Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." Thomas's competitors cried with their coaches and parents after swimming against Thomas "because of the emotional and psychological turmoil...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Prom#The Yards#Sophomores#Highschool#Hillsdale High School#Egg My Yard
Reuters

Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them

March 17 (Reuters) - Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack. The Hollywood star said in the nine-minute video on Twitter that the...
CELEBRITIES
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

679
Followers
393
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy