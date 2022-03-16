ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Chrisley Reflects on Marriage to Wife Julie and Reveals the Sweet Way They Met

Cover picture for the articleLasting love! Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been blissfully married since 1996, and Todd recently recounted his very first impressions of his wife. On the March 10 episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, the couple dove into their beginnings and marriage secrets. A listener...

