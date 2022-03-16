ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum is slammed over ONE key detail in her bathroom decor: 'That is absolutely disgusting'

By Amelia Roach
 5 days ago

A mum has shown off her new bathroom decor and received a heated reaction from homeowners who say one item on display must be removed.

The Australia woman placed quirky decorations above her toilet to decorate the space but her toothbrush on open display sparked a Facebook dispute.

Her electric toothbrush and tube of toothpaste sit inside a mug above the toilet on a small shelf that is in clear vicinity of the loo.

Many have made comments telling the homeowner to move her toothbrush far from the toilet as air-born germs can indeed infect the brush and bristles.

'You may want to remove the toothbrush away from the toilet,' a woman wrote.

'When flushing, the germs go into the air and land in your brush.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8q44_0egp62jE00
A mum has shown off her new bathroom decor and received a mixed reaction from homeowners who say her toothbrush should be removed from the proximity of her loo

'I wouldn't put toothpaste or brushes there, just in case they drop into the toilet,' another wrote.

'Love the art. But for the love of God please put your toothbrush somewhere else,' a third person wrote.

'Your toothbrush is definitely covered in poo particles,' a woman wrote.

'A toothbrush that close to a toilet is a huge health mistake,' another wrote.

The other bathroom shelf items were deemed far more appropriate by fellow homeowners and decor fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvCgT_0egp62jE00
Another mum shared the handy $35 holder [pictured] from Amazon she installed in her bathroom to keep toothbrushes clean from germs, dust and dirt 

The mum sat a lettered light-box, a gold balloon dog statue and a paper roll with googly eyes above her toilet to give the room some extra character.

'Omg I love this. Especially the toilet roll with the eyes,' a woman wrote.

Another mum shared the handy $35 holder from Amazon she installed in her bathroom to keep toothbrushes clean from germs, dust and dirt.

