Trace Adkins, Frank Reyes top off 2022 State Fair concert lineup

The Delaware State Fair has announced its final two headline acts for the 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the M&T Bank Grandstand.

Country music star Trace Adkins and Dominican bachata artist Frank Reyes will top off the star-studded list of acts that already includes Hank Williams Jr., Sam Hunt, Nelly, Toby Mac, ZZ Top, and, of course, the annual demolition derby.

The 103rd Delaware State Fair will be held from July 21 to 30, 2022. The theme is “Summer Nights & Carnival Lights.”

The jam-packed lineup is refreshing news for devoted fairgoers. In 2020, all concerts were canceled because of the pandemic. Acts would have included country musicians Dierks Bentley, Hank Williams Jr. and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

In 2021, the concert lineup originally featured TobyMac, Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. and Vanilla Ice, but they all pulled out because of uncertainty surrounding Delaware’s COVID-19 large gathering restrictions.

Delawareans can expect to see the following performances during the 2022 State Fair:

Sam Hunt on Thursday, July 21 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Thursday, July 21 @ 7:30 p.m. Halestorm on Friday, July 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Friday, July 22 @ 7:30 p.m. Nelly on Saturday, July 23 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Saturday, July 23 @ 7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby on Sunday, July 24 @ 6 p.m.

on Sunday, July 24 @ 6 p.m. Trace Adkins on Monday, July 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Monday, July 25 @ 7:30 p.m. TobyMac on Tuesday, July 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Tuesday, July 26 @ 7:30 p.m. ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Wednesday, July 27 @ 7:30 p.m. Harness Racing on Thursday, July 28 @ 7:00 p.m.

on Thursday, July 28 @ 7:00 p.m. Frank Reyes on Friday, July 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

on Friday, July 29 @ 7:30 p.m. Hank Williams Jr. on Saturday, July 30 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $99 and can be purchased at this link .