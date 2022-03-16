‘The Bachelor’ Makes History as Clayton Echard’s Proposal Gets Rejected

ABC loves to claim that every season of The Bachelor is the “most dramatic yet,” but last night’s finale might actually live up to that title. Bachelor Clayton Echard decided to unceremoniously dump remaining contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in hopes of winning back finalist Susie Evans, who had self-eliminated two episodes earlier during a very messy breakup. She ultimately turned him down, leading to the first rejected proposal in Bachelor history!

“It’s just you and me here because, like, I don’t want anything else,” Clayton told Susie during his proposal. “And I want you to know that I’m so fully committed to, like, showing you how much I love you and how I will never stop fighting for you. And I know I can’t take back what I’ve done, and I take full accountability for it.”

Although Susie told him that the love she has for him is “so real,” she wasn’t interested in getting engaged.

“I don’t feel like the kind of love that I have for you is the kind of love that you have for me right now,” she explained. “You have an unconditional love of somebody that you want to spend a lifetime with, and, like, that’s not where I’m at.”

Susie continued: “I don’t think that I’m you’re person… and I don’t think that you’re mine. But it doesn’t, like, take away from everything that we’ve had and the love that I genuinely, like, have for you.”

When Clayton asked Susie if there’s a chance they could have a relationship in the future, she replied, “I feel like it’s over.” That’s why it was so surprising that the pair revealed they’ve since gotten back together at Tuesday’s live “After the Final Rose” special!

Although they expect “a little backlash,” Susie told host Jesse Palmer that she hopes fans will root for their relationship.

“I loved him as a person before I ever fell in love with him,” she explained. “We all make mistakes.”

Well, all right then! At least these two crazy kids had the good sense not to put a ring on it. However, there was one genuinely lovely surprise during the special — the announcement that Gabby and Rachel will both be Bachelorette next season! After the mess that was this season, this was the kind of happy ending that Bachelor Nation truly needed.