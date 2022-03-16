ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Campion Challenges Sam Elliott to a Shootout Over ‘The Power of the Dog’ Comments

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXtp4_0egp5r7300

Jane Campion‘s soundbites are getting us through this awards season. The director of the Oscar-nominated The Power Of The Dog responded to actor Sam Elliott‘s criticism of her film, in which he criticized Campion’s direction, the film’s setting, and called it a “piece of shit,” first by calling him a “b-i-t-c-h.” And now she has cheekily challenged him to a gunfight.

In an interview on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Campion stated, “He’s not a cowboy either, he’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon, you know? We’re dealing in a fictional world, we’re dealing in a mythic universe. The West is a myth, it doesn’t exist, Annie Proulx said that, and there’s a lot of room on the range to explore that myth. And this is just another version of it.” Campion also referred to Elliott’s remarks as “just a little bit of a crusty cowboy problem.”

“Okay, Sam,” she said jokingly, “let’s meet down at the Warner Brothers lot for a shootout! I’m bringing Doctor Strange with me,” referencing the Marvel character played by The Power Of The Dog actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Maybe Doctor Strange can open up a cowboy multiverse where everyone can exist together!

In addition to her verbal spars with Elliott, Campion found herself in the midst of another controversy this week after she made an offhand remark while accepting her Best Director statue at the Critics Choice Awards. Addressing attendees Venus and Serena Williams, Campion stated, “Serena and Venus you are such marvels, however you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

The comment drew criticism for making an unnecessary comparison that diminished the sisters achievements on and off the tennis court, and Campion quickly apologized, stating, “I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

IndieWire

Kodi Smit-McPhee Shuts Down Sam Elliott’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Dig: ‘Good Luck to Him’

Click here to read the full article. The “Power of the Dog” debate continues as star Kodi Smit-McPhee weighed in on Sam Elliott’s homophobic criticisms of the Academy Award-nominated film. Smit-McPhee, who is Oscar-nominated for Best Supporting Actor, told Variety that he has “nothing” to say to Elliott’s previous claims on Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast” that the film is a “piece of shit.” “‘Cause I’m a mature being and I’m passionate about what I do, and I don’t really give energy to anything outside of that,” Smit-McPhee said about ignoring the “1883” star’s comments. “Good luck to him.” Elliott compared Jane Campion’s Montana-set...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Says Sam Elliott’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Criticism “Made Me Laugh”

Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog star Jesse Plemons said Sam Elliott’s widely-publicized criticism of the Jane Campion film “made me laugh.” Appearing on the red carpet ahead of Friday night’s screening of his upcoming film Windfall — also a Netflix outing, with this one directed by Charlie McDowell — Plemons told The Hollywood Reporter that people can have their own opinions. “I know there are different layers to that,” he added. “Not everyone has to like it, I’ll say that. That’s fine.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBenedict Cumberbatch Defends 'Power of the Dog' After Sam Elliott CriticismSam Elliott "Didn't Like" 'Power...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Sam Elliott criticizes 'The Power of the Dog'

Sam Elliott slammed the Oscar-nominated film "The Power of the Dog" in an interview on Marc Maron's podcast "WTF." Elliott, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in "A Star Is Born" and stars in the Paramount+ Western series "1883," bristled when Maron asked him on Monday's podcast whether he liked "The Power of the Dog."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Brad Pitt Get His Own ‘John Wick’ in the ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Well, this looks a ton of fun: Brad Pitt starring in a wild action comedy from David Leitch, the guy who helped launch the John Wick franchise and then went on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Nobody, which turned Bob Odenkirk into a kung-fu fighting badass. This time it’s Brad Pitt who gets to show off his action chops in Bullet Train, in a movie about a hitman who wants to bring more “peace” into the world, and then accepts a “simple” job grabbing a briefcase from a train in Japan.
MOVIES
Parade

Which Movies and Actors Will Win Big at the 2022 Oscars? Check Out Our Academy Award Predictions!

When it comes to movies, the Oscars are the O.G.—which means predictions on who will win the 2022 Academy Awards is serious business. The oldest movie awards show—the first ceremony was held in 1929—is also the most highly regarded; plus, it comes at the very end of the annual awards season, which means Oscar predictions involve a complex math that takes into consideration who’s already won that year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and other esteemed accolades. But for almost a century, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has doled out the most coveted and brand-name of all movie honors: The Academy Award, nicknamed the Oscar. It’s been called that almost from the very beginning, after a member of the Academy staff noted that the trophy (depicting a trim, golden, hairless and featureless knight, standing bolt upright atop film canisters) resembled her Uncle Oscar. The name stuck as the peer-voted honors, chosen by film-industry insiders, came to connote prestige, artistic achievement and a pinnacle of showbiz recognition.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Mayim Bialik Would Love To Be The First Woman To Host ‘Jeopardy’ Full Time

Will Jeopardy! ever commit to one full-time host again? Now in its 38th season, the show currently splits hosting duties between former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik. If Bialik had her way, she says she would “love” to host the show full-time. “I would love that,” she told PEOPLE. “I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6.”
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
Popculture

Paul Rudd Buddy Comedy Leaving Netflix in March

Paul Rudd has a number of great buddy comedy movies, but one of his funniest is about to leave Netflix in March. I Love You, Man, which Rudd starred in with Jason Segel back in 2009, is currently available to watch on the streaming service but will be exiting on March 31. That leaves subscribers a few more weeks to queue up the hilarious flick before it's taken off Netflix.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ Finale: Cobie Smulders Returns for Surprise Cameo

Kids, How I Met Your Father has finally gotten to a story you’ve been hoping to hear. Season 1’s conclusion features our very first guest appearance from the original gang. And it’s not the alum you may be expecting. Spoilers ahead. The How I Met Your Mother alumni in this spinoff is — drumroll please — Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders)! Let us explain. “Timing Is Everything” is the perfect title for this episodes about, well, timing. After their kiss in Episode 8, Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse (Chris Lowell) spent most of last episode tying up loose ends so they could be...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Diane Kruger opens up about ‘inappropriate’ screen test for Brad Pitt’s Troy: ‘I felt like meat’

Diane Kruger has detailed the “inappropriate and uncomfortable” screen test she underwent during the casting process for Troy.The German-born actor revealed that she has “definitely come across the Weinsteins” of Hollywood during a recent screening for her forthcoming show Swimming with Sharks at the Variety SXSW Studio.She plays a ruthless movie executive in the eponymously named television reboot of the 1994 Hollywood film, which was directed by George Huang and starred Kevin Spacey.Kruger, who portrayed Helen in Troy, said auditioning for Wolfgang Peterson’s 2004 historical drama in full costume for the “studio head” made her feel “like meat”.She...
CELEBRITIES
