‘The Bachelor’ finale: Whom did Clayton Echard pick?

By Caroline Blair
 1 day ago

Clayton Echard got a second chance at love.

The “Bachelor” Season 26 lead and his contestant Susie Evans got back together during Tuesday’s finale after she dumped him.

Echard, 28, announced at the “After the Final Rose” ceremony that he and Evans, 28, had reconnected and got their happily ever after.

Evans previously told Echard that she was not in love with him after he was intimate with and expressed his love to the remaining two contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Evans had left the final rose ceremony in Iceland single, also leaving Echard solo.

“The love that I have for you in my heart – it’s so real, and I know that you have it too, but I don’t feel like the kind of love I have for you right now is the kind of love you have for me right now,” she said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLmzt_0egp5qEK00 Evans previously left Iceland alone after discovering that Echard told the other two contestants he was in love with both of them as well.ABC

“I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone,” she continued. “It’s devastating if I’m being honest, but I’ve thought this through, and I don’t think that I’m your person, and I don’t think you’re mine.”

Evans reiterated that it was “over” between the two of them and left Echard, who broke up with Recchia, 26, and Windey, 32, at the same time, single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgYPC_0egp5qEK00 Evans and Echard reconnected after they both left Iceland single.ABC

Luckily for Echard, Evans reached out to him after Iceland and gave the “Bachelor” a second chance.

“I left Iceland. I had to make that decision for myself,” Evans said during the “After the Final Rose” special. “I was protecting myself, and I didn’t know what I wanted. … We took time apart after the show, and we reset. … We’re happy to be here today.”

Echard echoed that sentiment and revealed that he had sold his condo and left his job to move in with Evans in Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dB5tD_0egp5qEK00
Echard’s runner-ups will be the next co-“Bachelorettes.”ABC

“I couldn’t be happier. I spent the last four months with her. She just impresses me more and more every day,” Echard dished. “She continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could’ve ever made. I could not be more in love with this woman.”

Meanwhile, host Jesse Palmer announced that both fan favorites Windey and Recchia will take on the role as co-leads of “The Bachelorette,” which is set to return on July 11 on ABC.

Comments / 0

