Deputies: Jet Ski rider shot after boaters attempt to rescue him

A 29-year old Walhalla man was shot on Lake Keowee and died around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.

The incident occurred near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 and took place between two couples, one that was on a Jet Ski and another on a pontoon boat, according to the Oconee County Sheriffs Office.

Nathan Drew Morgan, who was on the Jet Ski, was pronounced dead after a gunshot injury to the chest, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.

Morgan and a woman who rode on a Jet Ski were in distress in the water, without life jackets and their water craft circling the lake without a driver, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The second group, a man and woman, were riding on a pontoon boat, and they drove over and brought the pair from the Jet Ski onto their boat, according to deputies.

Once on the pontoon boat, Morgan became agitated and began assaulting the pontoon boat couple, they told deputies.

Investigators were told there may have been an argument between the man and woman before being ejected from the Jet Ski.

The man on the Jet Ski wanted to return to his water craft, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman who rode the Jet Ski pushed her companion into the lake, off of the pontoon boat, in an attempt to diffuse the situation, according to the deputies.

When the two on the pontoon boat pulled in the man on the Jet Ski for a second time, the man on the pontoon boat shot Morgan, and told deputies he did so in fear of his and his wife's life.

Morgan died on the pontoon boat.

The incident will be investigated as a homicide and a full autopsy will be conducted later this week.

