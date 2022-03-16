‘The Essex Serpent’: Apple Sets Premiere Date for Claire Danes & Tom Hiddleston Series

Click here to read the full article. Apple on Tuesday unveiled new details with regard to its upcoming movie slate, including premiere dates for its titles Cha Cha Real Smooth and Luck, along with a series of first-look photos from titles including Argylle, Raymond and Ray and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.
Writer-director Cooper Raif’s Sundance Dramatic Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 17, with Skydance’s animated feature Luck starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon set to...
Comments / 0