Cornell University has been accused of “denying the existence” of a Uyghur student who asked a US Member of Congress about genocide during a guest lecture, prompting a mass walkout by her Chinese classmates.Fulbright scholar Rizwangul NurMuhammad, whose brother Mewlan has been detained in the Chinese province of Xinjiang since 2017, told The Independent she felt she was being “intimidated and humiliated” after speaking up about persecution of Uyghurs, and that the Ivy League university had failed to support her.The walkout occurred during a seminar delivered by Rep Elissa Slotkin via videolink to around 100 students from the Cornell Institute...

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO