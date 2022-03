OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced they have charged 18-year-old Jaziah Palmer of Oxford, Pennsylvania with robbery and related crimes. Authorities state that on March 8, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Third Street for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with a juvenile female victim who stated that the perpetrator, identified as Jaziah Palmer, was present when she was robbed and had physically assaulted her afterward. The victim had injuries to her head and scrapes upon her body.

