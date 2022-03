The first NCAA Women's Tournament First Four is in the books and and we now know the 64 teams in line to compete for the 2022 championship. Missouri State topped Florida State 61-50 in the final First Four game. It was a seesaw affair early, as Missouri State and Florida State traded big runs in the first half, but the Lady Bears took control in the third quarter. Missouri State outscored the Seminoles 21-10 in the third to take an 11-point lead into the final frame, and it won by that exact margin. Mya Bhinhar led the Lady Bears with 12 points, six rebounds and a block while teammate Ifunanya Nwachukwu recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. With the win, Missouri State will play Spokane No. 6 seed Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament's first round.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO