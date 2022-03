Amazon stock is about to get a lot cheaper after the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split this week. The tech giant on Wednesday unveiled plans for the split — its first since September 1999 — only a month after Google parent Alphabet said it would do its own 20-for-1 split. The announcement sent Amazon shares up more than 6% in intraday trading Thursday, to more than $2,900 each.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO