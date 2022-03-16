ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBR Bracket Challenge raising money for Team Jack Foundation

Cover picture for the articleRep. Fortenberry's trial to begin in L.A. Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry will be in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles, with jury selection set...

Benzinga

Cybin Teams With Chopra Foundation To Foster Psychedelics Awareness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Dr. Deepak Chopra recently stated that there was an urgent need for more effective treatments in the mental health space, a statement with which Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), agrees. Drysdale stated that he believed that the largest barrier in the advancement of the flourishing psychedelics industry was the stigmatization and misinformation concerning psychedelic compounds.
ADVOCACY
Austin 360

Austin restaurants like Bird Bird Biscuit team up to raise money for Ukraine relief

More than two dozen Austin restaurants are teaming up this Saturday to raise money for Ukraine. The Dine with Ukraine fundraiser is being organized by Austin Food Adventures, a local food Instagram account. Restaurants including Bird Bird Biscuit, Bummer Burrito and Tamale House will donate at least 5% of their sales on Saturday to the United Kingdom-based nonprofit organization Save the Children.
AUSTIN, TX
State
Nebraska State
Villages Daily Sun

Awareness walks raise support, money

Bailey Abbott has come a long way since undergoing heart surgery at 2 weeks old. The 12-year-old with the bubbly personality loves to make new friends and talk to others about her condition, Turner syndrome. Her family hosted the Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner Syndrome Walk on Feb. 26 at The Villages Polo Club to raise money for research, and more awareness walks are planned in the spring and fall. “It was so difficult to not have an event last year,” said Bailey’s mother, Ashley Abbott, of Oxford. “It is something we always look forward to and raise awareness for, because the condition affects 1 in 2,000 girls.” Bailey’s parents started the nonprofit Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner syndrome to help local children and families who are affected by TS, a genetic disorder that can cause developmental issues such as heart defects in girls.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Cape Gazette

Surfgimp Foundation Winter Bash raises $40,000

A couple hundred people came out to support the Surfgimp Foundation at its third Winter Bash held March 10 at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach. Approximately $40,000 was raised. The foundation was established in 2017 in memory of Milton resident, quadriplegic and Surfgimp Jay Liesener. Its mission is to...
MILTON, DE

