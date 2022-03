On Monday, Dolly Parton announced that she was taking herself out of the running for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rather than participate in the annual hero-worship rigamarole, Parton RSVPed with a firm no thanks. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote in a statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO