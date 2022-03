INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting on Interstate 70 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 at the 89.6 mile marker. That's between I-465 and Post Road. Police responded to reports of a car being shot at. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman from Grant County inside the vehicle. She appeared to have injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO