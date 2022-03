A pregnant woman detained under the terms of mental health legislation is capable of deciding whether to have an abortion even though doctors say such a move would not be in her best interests, a judge has ruled.Judge Carolyn Hilder has questioned assessments made by specialists who concluded that the woman did not have the mental capacity to consent to a termination of her pregnancy.The judge said clinicians may not agree with the woman’s reasons for seeking a termination but said their disagreement did not justify a conclusion that her decision-making was “incapacitous”.She has outlined detail of her decision in...

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO